“Known As Boni Faas”

Biography

There is more than one artist with this name: 1) Patrick Boniface (born September 28, 1995) from Haiti, Port Au Prince. He released his first studio album In My World (Boni Faas)

(R&B, Afro, Zouk) Artist Songwriter whose melodic voice and skilled propelled him to be known, though his success was sometimes shade by his tumultuous personal life. he moved to the beautiful Caribbean, of St Maarten from a very young age and has been living there his whole life. He was raised in a very strong family which has been appreciative and encouraging of his talent from the start.

Boni Faas grew up in a small-neighborhood Cay Bay. As a child, he discovered a love for dancing and singing, and, when he was 15 years old, he started writing music, because of his passionate for music he decided to buy his own mic/laptop and a sound-card to record his vocals in his living room.

Boni Faas no longer recording himself but make a decision to focus on his writing skills and vocals, because he though by doing so much things at a time was frustrated for him. at age 18 he began to face the studio and dancing class.

Boni is a great fan of Usher and, Micheal Jackson, day by day sun till down Mr B, practicing different dance moves, his first dance performance was at a primary school talent show. “Always and make sure you do what fit for you”

He states that he started doing music because it allowed him to channel his passion in a positive way and he ultimately wants to achieve his life-long dream of becoming a recording artist. At age 18 His first single “In My World” was a good step in that direction. Written by Boni Faas and produced by Calvin Mardembrough, it displays his ability to write a catchy hook as well as showcase his lyrical delivery.

Boni Faas contact a friend’ Kasey Laurence, who’s also a model, from the Caribbean of St Maarten. In My World Music video was directed by Don Design Entertainment, where filming by his step father apartment vineyard building in philipsburg, and now since he release his first Single “In My World” he began to have a good base of followers, later Boni Faas been asking to have his first live shows, in Sint Maarten.

Performing in my own town is the best experience of my life, but am surely wish for one day to be a successful artist just like my brother Chris Brown, and to travel all over the world and change other’s life, be a good example to the young generation today, it is my career and am taking it preciously and make a good impact of myself and for my family

Social Media

Music Video

