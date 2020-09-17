Condecorate participants on the Opening of the French Borders

Those organizers who planned the gathering of people and waiting hours on Wednesday September 16th, deserve a prize to recognize their efforts to reach the desired agreement.

On the understanding of the health risks that everyone gathering took in order to find their way to liberate the border. Further measures of mass gathering will be taken in consideration in both sides of the border.

The main goal is being in process to take place, together fight the propagation of this deadly virus. Testing should be put in place in more public areas and sharing good health care, education and efficient strict measures to comply with this goal, to avoid further border closures.