The French Creole Speaking Sint Maarten Singer Songwriter Boni Faas released his new Zouk/Kompa debut Single “Emosyon” Now Available on all Streaming Platforms.

About Boni Faas

(Boni Faas)

(R&B, Afro, Zouk) Artist Songwriter whose melodic voice and skilled propelled him to be known, though his success was sometimes shade by his tumultuous personal life. he moved to the beautiful Caribbean, of St Maarten from a very young age and has been living there his whole life. He was raised in a very strong family which has been appreciative and encouraging of his talent from the start.

Listen to Music here: https://youtu.be/hndw32soEDI

The singer now over 20k Instagram Followers has been growing and pushing his music career to the next level, he promise his fans and supporters on a brand new Upcoming Video and more music “STAY TUNE”

Follow Boni Faas:

www.instagram.com/bonifaasofficiel

www.facebook.com/bonifaasofficial

Available on stores: https://smarturl.it/listentoemosyon