Latest Local News
Get your hand out of my pocket!
It is time to end the mandatiry EHAS Covid insurance for visitors to SXM. This has always been nothing but a money grab and...
The sun is shining so bright And the sky is so beautiful and Blue and the little birds Are singing in Philipsburg To and the fields Are full of beautiful smiling Flowers there so bright and Yellow and there smiling in The warm sunlight And Sint Maarten Is a...
The Beautiful Sun In Sint Maarten
Why does the innocent sometimes pay for the guilty?
Sometimes i does ask my self why the innocent has to pay for the guilty? In 2019 the court of first instance wrongfully convicted...
Storm Stories
Every year hurricanes and natural disasters affect our region, and too few are able to safely escape the devastation - even if those who...
