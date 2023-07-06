NYGGS Presents New SFA Elements with Work on Game plans and Expansion Adequacy

[Gurugram], [22/05/2023] – Gurugram-based company, NYGGS Automation Suite has announced the implementation of additional features to its SFA software to facilitate the work of the sales personnel. According to the company Marketing Head, Vaibhav Shukla, the new features will be made available to consumers on the company’s website and mobile application from 1st May 2023.

NYGGS is a prominent vendor of sales management systems. The latest additions to the suite are designed to simplify the sales process and enhance team collaboration and productivity for sales personnel. The SFA software includes new features such as a permission configuration manager; notification summary; near-by appointment module; and dynamic form feature.

The organization is cognizant of the daily challenges faced by the field sales team. As a result, the new features offered by NYGGS are sure to provide excellent support. The recently introduced function ‘Permission configuration manager’ will assist users with specific roles and will be accessible on the website. Managers are now able to assign permissions to particular data or dashboards based on employee responsibilities.

Another new feature is the ‘notification summary’. This allows the sales reps to work without interruption, as no client appointments are missed in the future. The mobile application will automatically send an alert reminder of client appointments for that same day. It also allows for push alerts to be sent to keep you informed of all booked meetings.

The ‘nearest meeting’ is another feature that has been updated. This feature will alert users when their next scheduled appointment is close to their current location. Finally, ‘dynamic form’ is the latest feature that the company has made available to users since May. This is the most noticeable element that the company has introduced in SFA.

This dynamic form allows field sales reps to update information regarding client interactions from any location. It is a customizable form that can be personalized to meet the specific needs of the company.

The primary aim of the company in introducing these features is to streamline the sales process. The Marketing Head of the company, Vaibhav Shukla, stated that the company is aware of the difficulties faced by the sales team and is devoted to providing the necessary resources to enable them to succeed. The company is confident that these new features will assist customers in increasing their revenue, increasing their efficiency, and simplifying their sales processes.

The NYGGS is a cloud software development company based in India that provides a range of software products, including HRMS, SFA, and CRM software products, to assist businesses in optimizing their operations and increasing their profitability. The company’s mission is to provide its customers with software products and solutions that are user-friendly, dependable, and updated constantly.

To learn more about the products click on this link https://nyggs.com/sfa.html