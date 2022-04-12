Okeygorandom https://www.google.com/
Home CREATE YOUR OWN NEWS! Okeygorandom https://www.google.com/
Latest Local News
Why does the innocent sometimes pay for the guilty?
Sometimes i does ask my self why the innocent has to pay for the guilty? In 2019 the court of first instance wrongfully convicted...
Sometimes i does ask my self why the innocent has to pay for the guilty? In 2019 the court of first instance wrongfully convicted a innocent person to prison for 18 years for murder which everyone knows he did...
Sometimes i does ask my self why the innocent has to...
Sometimes i does ask my self why the innocent has to pay for the guilty? In 2019 the court of first instance wrongfully convicted...
Storm Stories
Every year hurricanes and natural disasters affect our region, and too few are able to safely escape the devastation - even if those who...
Storm Stories
Every year hurricanes and natural disasters affect our region, and too few are able to safely escape the devastation - even if those who...
GEORGE PELGRIM DONATING TO K1 BRITANNIA FOUNDATION
George Pelgrim is expanding the reach of his company’s philanthropy by, once again, giving back to the community. Mr. Pelgrim donated the labour, parts...
GEORGE PELGRIM DONATING TO K1 BRITANNIA FOUNDATION
George Pelgrim is expanding the reach of his company’s philanthropy by, once again, giving back to the community. Mr. Pelgrim donated the labour, parts...
Second biased transportation report
Dutch government had PWC ordered to produce a secret report about how good Winair was for the islands. The guy who paid for this...
View comments
Hide comments