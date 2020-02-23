Pissed off

Seth. From the Dingy Dock bar has put up signs in the marina, stating that you can not tie up your dingy unless you are going to his bar. People from Lal’s use that dock as well as other businesses on the waterfront including the casino and rental car company. Does he have the right to claim that dock for only his patrons? We have all used that dock forever.

