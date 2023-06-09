SOLIS Has Brought About One Of The Most Positive Changes To The World Of Farming

Technology coupled with agriculture has brought about one of the most positive changes to the world of farming in recent yesteryears. With the world population reaching a high of 7.7 billion as on November 2018, the food demand has gone higher up the chart. With the intention of eradicating the gap between the demand-supply chart and to bring in more technological advancements into modern agricultural practices, International Tractors Limited (ITL) set on a revolutionary journey in 1996. Providing high-quality products to farming communities worldwide, ITL, with the brand name SOLIS, offers agricultural solutions for all kinds of farming requirements.

SOLIS, a manufacturer of compact tractors, farm machinery attachments, engines, diesel gensets, auto components and pick & carry cranes, has now established itself as the 3rd largest of its kind in India and 6th largest globally. With a workforce of over 5,500 employees with 400+

The company, with its matchless quality of products and services, has reached a high of 35% growth in international trades during the initial period of FY 2018. The recent collaboration with YANMAR Japan has proved to be a turning stone for Solis tractor and has opened up great future opportunities for SOLIS. Setting benchmarks across domains of sales, service, R&D and more, the brand strives to transform agricultural mechanization and become the top agricultural equipment manufacturers across the globe.

Let’s understand how you can achieve higher yields on your farm with Solis farm experts.

Access To Timely Farm Operations

Timely farm operations are key to yielding promising outcomes in terms of enhanced productivity. By using Solis farm tractors, smallholder farms can carry out or execute large farm operations more efficiently within a short period. This is because our tractor allows farmers to run all sorts of farm manoeuvres with ease, such as harrowing, tilling, planting, harvesting, etc. all of which are very critical for farming. This, in turn, leads to reaping a healthy harvest and earning more money.

Elimination of Total Labor Cost

Farm mechanization refers to the development and use of machinery to replace human and animal power in agricultural processes. This method not only reduces labour costs to a significant level but also boosts productivity. Solis tractors give you the privilege to implement farm mechanization at all fronts and run your farm ventures easily. For example, you can use different farm implements with Solis tractors and easily save your time and energy while farming, which otherwise would have wasted on working with labour.

Maximizing Your Use Of The Arable Land

When tractors are not available, farmers cannot make full use of their land; either they fail to fully cultivate their crops or parts of their crop yields spoil before they can complete their harvest. By getting access to our Solis tractors, farmers can farm on a larger scale easily, simply because Solis tractors, make work faster and easier and thus support farmers to cultivate larger areas in a short period, which ultimately leads to increased productivity.

A Tough Performer

Extreme weather conditions for example changes in temperature, change in the precipitation patterns, change in extreme weather, etc may all result in reduced crop productivity. Thanks to the cutting-edge technology of Solis Tractor you can work irrespective of the weather conditions and take your farming to a whole new level.

Following are some of the specialities that make the brand stand out.

Powered with innovation and the 100 Years strong Japanese Technology: Solis has partnered with Japan’s renowned Yanmar to develop the best in class products that deliver on the everyday farming needs. The partnership is growing exponentially with success, and it has brought a big shift in productivity and yield.

Engineers into R&D and Design, Solis is empowering 1,400,000 farmers all over the world, helping them realize their dreams of taking agriculture to a new high. With a production of 1,400,000 tractors annually and 900,000 mini tractors for sale is already delivered worldwide, the brand has gained the trust of farmers in 150+ countries outside India. In fact, Solis Tractors is the only Indian company to deliver services in 33 countries in Europe, reaching a sale of 12,000 tractors across the continent.

Best in Class Guarantee: All the products go through in-depth checks and verifications meeting global standards, but the brand goes the extra mile to support the customer base, ensuring them of superlative quality.

Spare Parts Supply: The brand hosts a strong network of around 1800 Tractor dealers globally, always equipped with spare parts supplies. It goes without saying that Solis, as a tractor brand, never falls short on expectations. The centralized spare parts centre in Germany, in association with Yanmar, is a testimony to the same. Built using only the highest quality materials and the most advanced process & technologies, Solis genuine parts are manufactured to deliver high performance and long life. Get a better partner for your tractors that provide superior quality & reliability. You can easily avail of them globally at our dealers.

Value for Money: The brand has designed the products to deliver the best value to the end customer and deliver on performance without any compromise on power, quality & testing. Solis has therefore become one of the best compact tractor brands, which is also economical in any range.

Unwavering Trust and A Proud Legacy: After having sold 1,400,000 tractors globally, from the inception of the brand in 1996, 24 years have proved phenomenal and make any customer proud of their rich belonging. The brand is forever committed to delivering only the supreme quality agriculture tractors.