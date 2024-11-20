Student Takes on SXM

a Global Vision for Local Supply Chains

Originally from an island herself, Karell, an Master’s student from Léonard de Vinci Business School, is aiming to discoure supply chains, in particular focus on island territories.

She has developed a deep understanding of the unique logistical challenges faced by these isolated environments. “Connecting the world, one island at a time” she says. After a semester of studies in Germany, he has gained a global perspective on supply chain issues.

With this experience, Karell is looking to always offer innovative solutions to optimize goods flows, reduce costs, and improve the responsiveness of local businesses. His goal? To contribute to the sustainable economic development of islands, relying on responsible and efficient practices.

If you are a company based on SXM and you want to offer this knowledge to rigor and enthusiasmstudent , do not hesitate to contact Karell. She will be happy to discuss your specific challenges and offer tailored solutions.