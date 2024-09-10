Vie L’Ven Resort & Residences Marks New Construction and Sales Milestones

Six months after its monumental market debut, Vie L’Ven Resort & Residences-a luxurious 280-room resort and residences that promises to redefine island living on the immaculate shores of Indigo Bay, St. Maarten-announces significant advancements in construction, with completion on target for High-Season 2027/2028. These developments, coupled with the growing enthusiasm surrounding the project, reflect Vie L’Ven’s commitment to redefining St. Maarten’s hospitality landscape.

In response to strong market demand, Vie L’Ven has introduced a price increase across all remaining residences, effective today. This change reflects the growing allure of the project and highlights the limited opportunity for prospective buyers.

Vie L’Ven’s residences, with sales and marketing being led by St. Maarten Sotheby’s International Realty, span from approximately 620 to over 2,000 square feet (58 to over 186 square meters) and are available for purchase in a variety of layouts and color palettes.

Sales have reached a significant milestone, with the entire Martin (M7) building completely sold out. Initially, a limited release of three buildings-Kingfisher (M1), Osprey (M5), and Martin (M7)-were released for sale, for a truly successful launch. Availability within Kingfisher and Osprey is becoming increasingly limited. Vie L’Ven has yet to release new building inventory, which will be offered at updated pricing.

Vie L’Ven’s transition from concept to reality progresses with notable milestones in the construction phases. Key accomplishments include the completion of bulk excavation for foundation preparation and the successful construction of a new parking facility to serve the on-site beach and beach bar restaurant, one of the three on-property restaurants. Foundation work groundbreaking is firmly scheduled before the end of 2024, signifying a major stride towards realizing this architectural marvel.

Vie L’Ven proudly emphasizes its commitment to enriching residents’ lifestyles through collaborations with world-renowned partners, including the world’s most decorated Chef with 21 Michelin stars, Chef Alain Ducasse, Leading Hotels of the World, Biologique Recherche, and Tides. These partnerships transcend mere collaborations; they embody a fusion of visionary philosophies aimed at enhancing every aspect of life at Vie L’Ven. From gourmet dining that delights the senses to wellness programs that rejuvenate both body and spirit, each element is carefully curated to offer an exceptional lifestyle. This includes bespoke services, such as personalized concierge care and tailored wellness treatments, all set against artful design and stunning natural surroundings. Additional on-property amenities will consist of a beach club, private cabanas, water sports, pickleball and tennis courts, VIP transfers, a state-of-the-art gym, lobby bar, pool bar and all-day dining, children’s playroom with additional child care services and pet-friendly areas. Guests will also have convenient private yacht access between St. Maarten, Anguilla and St. Barths, making it the only boat and yacht-friendly luxury resort in the Anguilla Bank.

Curated by a team of world-renowned experts, including Studio Munge, HKS Architects, and Luxury Hotel Advisors, Vie L’Ven seamlessly blends French artistry with Dutch innovation to offer a truly customized way of life. The 280 residences are meticulously designed to capture the essence of St. Maarten, featuring expansive layouts, oceanfront views, private balconies, terraces, intimate plunge pools, and high-style furnishings, all surrounded by exotic gardens. With four distinct suite types ranging from approximately 620 to over 2,000 square feet (58 to over 186 square meters) and lock-off options expanding up to 6,000 square feet (557 square meters), prices start from the $900,000s.

As it progresses, Vie L’Ven stays committed to providing an unmatched lifestyle in St. Maarten. With new airline partnerships expanding access to this Caribbean treasure and ongoing developments designed to offer the pinnacle of refined living, Vie L’Ven invites discerning buyers to join an extraordinary journey where life is not just lived but celebrated.

For sales inquiries and more information, please visit vielven.com or visit the presentation gallery on Indigo Bay Boulevard in Indigo Bay, St. Maarten.