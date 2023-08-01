Why is QuickBooks unable to connect with a bank server?

Sometimes QuickBooks face accounting software error that doesn’t allow the user to connect with the bank. This error is named QuickBooks error 179 which interrupt user attempt to access their financial data. It occurs due to the following reasons:
- Incorrect login credential
- Corrupt data
- Duplicate transaction
- Improper bank setup with QuickBooks
- Interference of third-part App
- Pending issues with Bank
- Wrong firewall setting configuration
Users can try to fix these common issues and get back access to QuickBooks.
