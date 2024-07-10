Zinc coated hot-dip galvanized steel strip/sheet is a kind of steel product treated by hot-dip galvanizing process. Its surface is covered with a uniform, dense zinc layer, which gives the steel excellent anti-corrosion properties. This product is widely used in construction, home appliances, automobiles, transport, electric power and other fields, and has become an indispensable and important material in modern industry.

The manufacturing process of this product mainly consists of three steps: pre-treatment, hot dip galvanizing and subsequent treatment. Firstly, the raw material steel plate is treated by cleaning and rust removal to ensure that the surface is clean and free of impurities. Then, the steel plate is immersed in molten zinc liquid, so that the zinc reacts chemically with the surface of the steel plate to form a solid zinc-iron alloy layer. Finally, after cooling, deactivation and other subsequent treatment, the surface of the product is smoother and more beautiful, while enhancing the corrosion resistance of the zinc layer. In addition, the product has excellent anti-corrosion properties. The zinc layer on the surface can effectively prevent the intrusion of oxygen and moisture, thereby slowing down the corrosion rate of steel. Then, the zinc layer also has electro chemical protection, when the zinc layer is corroded, can sacrifice itself to protect the steel substrate from corrosion. Therefore, galvanized steel in harsh environments can still maintain a good service life. It has a smooth surface, uniform colour and good aesthetics. After deactivation treatment, a dense oxide film can be formed on the product surface, which makes the zinc layer more stable and durable. In addition, according to different needs and processes, galvanized steel can also present different colors and texture effects to meet the aesthetic requirements of different occasions.