|
Racked
|
See Rihanna's First Original Puma Sneaker
Racked
Sooo, turns out Rihanna is pretty good at this whole fashion thing. The ANTI singer is already our most stylish celebrity, but she's been proving she can also design as of late. Her first full collection with Puma was a huge hit and her first creeper …
Rihanna dons one of her Puma Fenty creations in Instagram snapDaily Mail
Rihanna Teaches the World How to Pose in Her TrainersNew York Magazine
Rihanna is leading Puma into a “female future”Quartz
New York Post –Bloomberg –KicksOnFire.com
all 49 news articles »
Source: Dutch Caribbean News See Rihanna’s First Original Puma Sneaker – Racked
View comments
Hide comments