COURT: 24-month prison sentence for an assault in Grand-Case | FAXINFO

JMJ and MS, aged 32 and 35, appeared in court. ten days after their placement in pre-trial detentionaccused of violence resulting in a total work incapacity of less than eight days.

The bizarre events date back to October 14th, in the middle of the night. While the gendarmes were heading to Orient Bay for another call, a woman urgently called them about a serious attack in Grand-Case suffered by her husband. On site, they discover a elderly man lying on the ground, covered in blood, with wounds on his hands, arms and legsConscious but in shock, he is supported by his partner, who describes the sudden appearance of two men who came to settle their scoresaccusing the victim of having assaulted JMJ’s mother earlier in the day.

What follows is a scene of total chaos, where the defendants, armed with a machete, a broken broom handle, a glass bottle, a chair and an attack dog, allegedly attacked the old man, in a a battle lost from the start for the victimIndeed, when he goes to the stand to testify, the man is visibly diminished.

The two defendants deny any involvement and claim they were only defending themselves, going so far as to blame the dog for the injuries, alleging they tried to restrain the animal.

Given the seriousness of the facts, their extensive criminal records and their obvious bad faith, the court recognizes them guilty and condemns them to 24 months of immediate detention, accompanied by a three-year restraining order prohibiting contact with the victim. _LA

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/tribunal-24-mois-de-detention-pour-une-agression-a-grand-case/