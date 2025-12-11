FILM SCREENING AND DISCUSSION / Sandy Ground: a film to awaken youth engagement | FAXINFO

Under the Month of the Social and Solidarity Economy, Support Point for Community Life (PAVA)) Sandy Ground hosts this Wednesday, November 19th a film screening and discussion “”Always Dare” by Jérôme Priolet, in partnership with ESS France Outre-mer.

14pm to 16pm, young people are invited to discover a documentary that examines civic engagement and how to reconcile personal convictions and professional career. This free appointment This is part of the ESSor project, a program supported by the Collectivity of Saint-Martin and the European Social Fund, which aims to encourage a more sustainable economy through support adapted to local realities. The film follows Ilyes, 18, as he sets out to meet six former student activists. to understand how their choices have shaped their lives and careers. An ideal starting point for opening a discussion on youth involvement in their community. Registration is required, with a limit of ten participants.

Info: +590 690 83 77 40 or +590 690 84 77 40

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/cine-debat-sandy-ground-un-film-pour-eveiller-lengagement-des-jeunes/