LOCAL LIFE / Citizens in action: a timid but determined citizen mobilization | FAXINFO

On November 15th, in the Grand-Case parking lot, a about fifty citizens responded to the appeal from a citizens’ collective for a first public meeting. While participation was modest, this initiative has a major symbolic importance in a context where the population is showing an urgent need to express its concerns and to participate concretely in the choices that affect their daily lives.



Air Antilles: a divisive decision

The participants quickly organized themselves into small groups to encourage speech and allow everyone to express themselves. Among the first interventions, a resident denounced the decision by the community to buy a struggling airlineAir Antilles, believing that “this debt continues to increase, without any consultation with the population. It was a mistake and this mistake must not continue.” It insisted that “the population must have its say; it is not political speeches that should be held, but a civic debate.” In a democracy, the people have the right to speak.”.



Taxation, associations, culture: the priorities in question

Another topic discussed: the question of local taxation with “a random percentage from neighborhood to neighborhood,” denouncing the abandonment of the associative fabric, the lack of cultural and sporting facilities, and financial management that does not meet the priorities of the residentsA representative from the neighborhood council added the right of the population to override political decisions when they do not reflect the popular will: “Democracy has been nonexistent for a while now. If we want to work on the future of Saint-Martin, we need to hold workshops; SXM is not just the beach.” The communities don’t mix, I’ve been here for 36 years and I’m still being called a metro person, I’m a white person! It’s a question of will, of what we want or don’t want in our territory; it’s not about politics.



Road safety and public management at the heart of the criticism

Several speakers raised the issue of the road safety and the proposed solutions, some of which were listened to by elected officials but never implemented: road bypass, road network repairs, monitoring and oversight of contracts, construction of a track for urban rodeo. Resource management and transparency in budget allocation were also criticized. One participant highlighted the issue of Saint-Martin’s wealth:Tourism is not a source of wealth“We are not the only ones doing this. We haven’t defined the country’s resources, and we won’t get anywhere if we don’t,” she said, recalling the idea of ​​building a clothing factory some thirty years ago, which failed. Another woman called on the population to actively participate in public consultations, like the one for the extension of the port of Galisbay “When you give a voice to a population, you have to go there; too few people make the effort.”



Towards a structured and influential citizens’ collective?

Finally, several speakers pointed out that despite the low turnout, This meeting should serve as a starting point for a broader mobilizationWith the ambition of creating a citizens’ collective capable of influencing future decisions, demanding greater transparency, and holding elected officials more accountable: “We are 32000 inhabitants, and only about a hundred people are putting pressure on us. If one-fifth of the population joins the citizens’ collective, we have the right to demand a referendum”.



Beyond the simple encounter, this initiative reflects a deep desire for civic engagement and a desire to regain control of local democracy, often perceived as absent or failing. While criticism of political decisions is part of democratic debate, it is not enough to influence the course of events.To make your voice count, you have to take it out of the screens: participate in neighborhood councils, attend territorial councils, respond to calls for consultation, mobilize in the public space, vote (participation rate in the last territorial elections in Saint-Martin: 52,23%), get involved on a daily basis. Citizenship is built on the groundnot just on social media or in WhatsApp groups. There’s still a long way to go, but this momentum shows that the population is ready to organize to defend its interests and make its voice heard in the decision-making process. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/vie-locale-citoyens-en-action-une-mobilisation-citoyenne-timide-mais-determinee/