SECURITY / The Orléans district inaugurates its new territorial police station | FAXINFO

This Friday, November 14, 2025 marks an important milestone for Orleans district with the official opening of a new territorial police station, located in the heart of the Les Hirondelles residence, near the Roche Gravée de Moho college and the Thelbert Carti stadium. A strategic location, long awaited by residents and by the neighborhood council no. 1, who saw in this police presence a essential need to strengthen public order.



Alongside Vice President Michel Petit, Territorial Councillor Steven Cocks and Territorial Police Chief Raymond Lake, President Louis Mussington and Deputy Prefect Marie-Hildegarde Chauveau proceeded with the traditional ribbon cuttingFor the president of the Collectivity, this inauguration symbolizes “a new step in securing the territory,” but also the desire to bring law enforcement closer to the residentsHe emphasizes the importance of coordinated work with all local bodies, in particular the CLSPD and neighbourhood councils, in order to provide appropriate responses to sensitive areas and the vicinity of schools.

The sub-prefect recalled how important the opening of this position in a densely populated area, bordering and exposed to natural hazards It represents “a strategic action”. sweeps away the idea that Quartier d’Orléans is a “blind spot” in public actionasserting that this new presence, on the contrary, demonstrates a clear and sustained investment by state and local government services. The police presence must contribute to a a close relationship, prevention and deterrence, in addition to the work carried out by the gendarmerie, whose re-establishment in the area is also being considered.

Short-staffed

Raymond Lake, chief of the territorial police, details the organization: Two teams will take turns from 7 a.m. to 20 p.m., Monday to Saturday.within secure premises equipped with cameras, alarms, and a double reception airlock. While staffing levels are still limited (24 agents, including three department heads and 13 ASVP To ensure the smooth operation of the police stations in Marigot, Grand-Case, and QO, staff reinforcements are being considered. Louis Mussington confirms that Recruitment will be considered despite the budgetary effort. that this implies, in order to guarantee a service “worthy of the name”.

This effort will have to be made so that Quartier d’Orléans can fully recover local security support point, intended to protect residents, support young people, and foster community life. While the Collectivity advocates that no neighborhood in Saint-Martin should be left behind, the next step will be the opening of a territorial police station in Sandy Ground. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/securite-quartier-dorleans-inaugure-son-nouveau-poste-de-police-territoriale/