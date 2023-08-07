Air Antilles: judicial liquidation and resumption of activity | FAXINFO

The Cairo group, comprising the airlines Air Antilles and Air Guyane, has been placed in compulsory liquidation with a two-month continuation of activity by the Commercial Court of Pointe-à-Pitre in Guadeloupe.

The news fell on Wednesday August 2, thus ending the strike that had been running since July 14. The unions of the pilots of the two companies announced in a press release the suspension of their strike and the resumption of work on Thursday August 3, 2023. The staff representatives say they are satisfied with this decision of the commercial court which reflects dysfunctional management of the management and hope to find a buyer for a better future. The appeal will be launched by two legal administrators who will have the heavy tasks of managing the company in view of the continuation of activity, of verifying the debts, of taking charge of the sale of the goods and of recovering any sums due to the 'business. Over the next two months, takeover offers will be studied and a disposal plan will be drawn up.

The unions concerned may be involved in the discussions with the buyer. As a reminder, the salary increases demanded by the striking pilots had been granted at the end of a conflict in December 2022 but were not honored. Eric Koury, CEO of the Cairo group, opposed the claims of the company's indebtedness and had filed with the Pointe-à-Pitre commercial court a request for suspension of payment and judicial liquidation of the company. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/air-antilles-liquidation-judiciaire-et-reprise-de-lactivite/