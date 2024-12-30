Air France-Winair partnership: simplifying regional travel in the Caribbean | FAXINFO

Last Friday, airline Winair excitedly announced the reintroduction of its codeshare agreement with Air France. After renewing a similar partnership with KLM in November, this collaboration marks another step forward in improving travel options for passengers connecting Europe and the Caribbean.

This agreement allows Air France to add its flight code to destinations served by Winair, including popular islands such as Saint Barthélemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, Antigua, Saint Kitts, Nevis and Tortola. Passengers can now book a journey combining both airlines on a single ticket. The advantages are numerous: simplified check-in at one of the Air France or Winair service points, direct transfer of baggage to the final destination and obtaining all boarding passes upon departure.

Hans van de Velde, CEO of Winair, said: “Travellers benefit from convenient same-day travel, with increased flexibility and peace of mind guaranteed by Winair’s reliability and strong safety reputation.”

This collaboration reinforces Winair’s strategic role in regional transport and underlines the trust that Air France places in the company. By optimizing the customer experience, this partnership simplifies travel between Europe and Caribbean island destinations, consolidating Winair’s status as an essential link for travelers. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/partenariat-air-france-winair-simplifier-les-voyages-regionaux-dans-les-caraibes/