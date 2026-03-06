ANALYSIS / March 8: a date born from workers’ and feminist struggles | FAXINFO

Every March 8th, the United Nations (ONU) calls for celebrating the International Women’s Rights Day. More than a symbolThis date is part of a long history of mobilizations for equality.





It all starts at early XNUMXth centuryIn 1909, in the United States, a “National Woman’s Day” is organized by the Socialist Party of America. The following year, in Copenhagen, the German activist Clara Zetkin offers the creation of an international day dedicated to women’s rights, in particular the right to voteThe first edition took place in 1911 in several European countries.

The date of March 8th became the obvious choice in 1917., when Russian women workers demonstrated in Petrograd to demand “bread and peace,” amidst war and shortages. This movement marked the beginning of the Russian revolution and permanently anchors the day in the activist calendar.

Long celebrated in socialist countries, the day takes on a global dimension in 1977, when the UN officially recognizes it and invites States to commemorate it. In Franceit is officially recognized in 1982 under the chairmanship of François Mitterrand.

Beyond the names – “Women’s Day”, “Women’s Day” or “Women’s Rights Day” – the issue remains the same It is important to remember that equality is far from being achieved. Women still represent the majority of people living in poverty and remain underrepresented in many places of powerThis international day highlights the fight for women’s rights and in particular for the end of gender inequality.

In 2026, theme chosen by UN Women“Rights. Justice. Action. For all women and girls,” underscores the ongoing struggles and the urgency to act in a world still structured by patriarchal logics. March 8th remains a lever for protest For equality, everywhere in the world.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/decryptage-8-mars-une-date-nee-des-combats-ouvriers-et-feministes/