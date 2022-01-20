Armed robbery at Carrefour supermarket in Cupecoy | FAXINFO

Cupecoy: On Thursday, January 20, 2022 at about 12:30 p.m. Central Dispatch received several reports of a robbery at the Carrefour supermarket in Jordan Village, Cupecoy.

The preliminary investigation indicates that two slender postured men that were dressed in light clothing entered the supermarket and at gunpoint robbed the business of the day’s proceeds. The robbers then stepped into a small car and fled towards the French side.

The Special Unit Robbery (SUR) is requesting any information from persons, who may have seen or recognize the suspects connected to this investigation, to share this information with the investigating detectives.

The detectives can be contacted via phone at 542-2222 ext. 203 / 204 / 205, the anonymous tip line # 9300, or persons with information can also send a private message via our Facebook Page- Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten or website https://www.policesxm.sx/ 24/7.

