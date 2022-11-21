Armed robbery in a restaurant on Marigot waterfront | FAXINFO

This Monday, November 21, around 11:30 am, an armed robbery was perpetrated in a restaurant located on the seafront in Marigot.

Two helmeted individuals entered the business and forced the employees at gunpoint to hand over the contents of the cash register. The two criminals also tried to attack a customer who did not have any money on her.

Fortunately, no one was injured. Once their misdeed was committed, the two individuals disappeared into thin air.

The gendarmes arrived quickly on the scene and made the first observations.

An investigation is in progress.

