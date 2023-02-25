AUTOMOBILE: Motorworld now distributes Changan Auto in the territory of Saint-Martin | FAXINFO

Last Friday, hundreds of guests thronged Motorworld in Cole Bay to witness the presentation of Changan Auto, China's top car brand in terms of quality.

The one-of-a-kind event lived up to Motorworld's reputation: awe-inspiring. Thanks to the induction of Changan Auto into the catalog of the Sint Maarten dealership, Motorworld now distributes twelve brands of vehicles. During this introductory evening, the guests had the opportunity to discover the Changan Auto signed vehicles but also to drive them themselves on a predefined road test route. Welcoming the best-selling Chinese brand with the best safety features is a godsend for the Saint-Martin dealer: “We had our eye on Changan for a while now, and the value you get from this company is simply incredible. . Changan models will allow you to enjoy luxury, safety and comfort at an unbeatable price. In addition, each vehicle comes with the best warranty in Sint Maarten, namely 5 years bumper to bumper, all parts are guaranteed,” said Tariq Amjad, General Manager of Motorworld. A gigantic panel retracing the history of Changan Auto placed in the showroom was long admired by visitors. Changan Auto is China's oldest automaker and one of the pioneers in the auto industry, with a history of over 160 years. Founded in 1862, the brand has gone on to gain immense popularity around the world for its value offerings across all segments of the automotive industry. Changan has been the biggest research and development (R&D) spender in the Chinese automotive market for more than 10 years. The brand has R&D centers in 10 regions across 6 countries: United States (R&D on smart driving), Japan (interior design), Germany (design/R&D), United Kingdom (powertrain/R&D), Italy ( exterior design) and China (5 R&D centers). Changan Auto is China's top-selling home brand and can boast of having the highest safety standards in their vehicles. The world's 1th fastest-growing automaker by sales year-on-year, Changan was also named China's No. 75 Highest Quality Brand by JD Power & Associates. Motorworld's Managing Director also said at the event: "We want to be able to offer our customers exactly what they are looking for, whatever their budget, and the introduction of Changan allows us to continue to do so. TO DO. The cars drive perfectly well, the features are amazing and the design is beautiful. We wanted an unforgettable launch to really show people what Changan has to offer, and I believe we achieved that. Thanks to everyone who came! When the market opened, 180% of the vehicles had already been sold. XNUMX new vehicles will soon be available. _Vx

Info: https://motorworldgroupsxm.com

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/automobile-motorworld-distribue-desormais-changan-auto-sur-le-territoire-de-saint-martin/