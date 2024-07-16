AWARD: Jacques Hamlet honored by the Community | FAXINFO

Officially invited for the first time to the July 14 celebrations, Jacques Hamlet of SOS Radio was honored for his associative investment in the radio field, within the Saint-Martin community.

Radio has been a common thread in Jacques Hamlet's life since he was very young. He got his start at Staten Island College in New York, where he discovered his “radio voice.” Back on the island, the man known under the pseudonym Billy D first started as a DJ and then worked for Radio Saint-Martin then Radio Arago in Guadeloupe, with his cousin Patou Piper. This media journey led him to create on January 18, 2009 a communication platform called “ave Our Soul” (SOS Radio). From the start of the adventure, his vision for the station was to create a break with the other community radio stations in the area and become number one. Today, its Family Card program has more than 18.000 members. Radio offers 25 ways to connect, including a dedicated application. SOS Radio is deeply rooted in the community, it also participates in annual events such as elections or Black History Month and the Book Fair. Having become essential and widely followed, the morning show “Talking Point” has to its credit more than 15.000 hours of broadcast. As part of the July 14 celebrations last Sunday, Jacques Hamlet received the certificate of recognition from the Collectivity of Saint-Martin for his associative commitment in the media sector. The latter wanted to thank President Louis Mussington declaring: “You are the first to recognize talent”. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/recompense-jacques-hamlet-mis-a-lhonneur-par-la-collectivite/