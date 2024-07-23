AWARD: The Motorworld group wins the prestigious “Progress of the year” prize in China awarded by Changan Auto | FAXINFO

The Motorworld Group has just been awarded the “Progress of the Year” title by Changan Auto at the Automobile Overseas Partner Conference held at the Changan Automobile Global R&D Center in Chongqing, China. This prestigious award recognizes Motorworld's outstanding progress and rapid development among all Changan distributors for the 2023 calendar year.

Representatives from Motorworld, including Tariq Amjad, Managing Director, and Dylan Smith, Regional Brand and Logistics Director, attended the awards ceremony. The Progress of the Year award highlights Motorworld's commitment to excellence and innovation in the automotive industry, setting a benchmark for its peers and competitors.

Changan vehicles have been available for purchase from Motorworld since February 2023, offering an affordable range of cars, SUVs and commercial vehicles. With the impressive construction and design of its products, Changan has been able to leave a positive mark in the minds of consumers on the island.

While presenting this coveted award, Tariq Amjad expressed his gratitude and commitment to continued growth and excellence “This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire Motorworld team. We are very honored to be recognized by Changan Auto for our progress and achievements with the brand in 2023. We introduced Changan Auto on Sint Maarten because we strive to provide excellent products and services to our customers, and it It’s incredible to see our efforts recognized on such a large scale. »

Besides Sint Maarten, Motorworld is also the proud distributor of Changan Auto in a number of islands in the Caribbean region, namely Saba, St. Eustatius, Bahamas, Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Turks and Caicos, Haiti, Saint-Barth and the British Virgin Islands. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/recompense-le-groupe-motorworld-remporte-en-chine-le-prix-prestigieux-progress-of-the-year-decerne-par-changan-auto/