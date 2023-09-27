CARIBBEAN / Dominica: Sylvanie Burton elected president today | FAXINFO

On Wednesday August 30, 2023, the Prime Minister of Dominica, Roosevelt Skerrit, announced the choice to nominate Sylvanie Burton for the position of President of the Republic during the Kalinago economic summit.

Sylvanie Burton, candidate for the presidency of Dominica selected by the Prime Minister, herself belongs to the Kalinago community, the first inhabitants of the Antilles. The announcement of his election during the Kalinago economic summit was therefore particularly historic. According to the Prime Minister, we should not “underestimate” the magnitude of the symbol of having a Kalinago person at the head of the country and a woman to boot. Sylvanie Burton will become the first Kalinago President in the history of Dominica and the first female President. For him, Sylvanie Burton embodies an “exciting time for indigenous peoples around the world”.

Thus, he believes that the eyes of the whole world will be fixed on Dominica this Wednesday, September 27, 2023 when Parliament officially elects the new president of the country. Aged 58, married and mother of two children, Sylvanie Burton has been a civil servant since 2014. During her career and with an impeccable reputation for her work and ethics, she has already led services in three ministries , Foreign Affairs, Trade and Youth. Possessing a master's degree in management and a bachelor's degree in rural development, the future president of Dominica currently serves as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Environment, Rural Modernization, Kalinago Affairs and Constituency Empowerment. Originally from Salybia, she grew up in the Kalinagos territory located on the Atlantic coast of Dominica. This September 27, 2023, Sylvanie Burton becomes the first female head of state of Dominica. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/caraibe-dominique-sylvanie-burton-elue-presidente-aujourdhui/