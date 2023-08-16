Carnival Committee: Luciana Raspail re-elected president | FAXINFO

Recently, the Carnival Committee "Festivities Carnival of Saint-Martin” has elected a new board of directors under the chairmanship of Luciana Raspail. It's a great challenge that begins for the long-awaited annual popular carnival festivities.

With new concepts and a new dynamic, the newly elected members of the Board of Directors are ready to take up the challenge of maintaining this cultural tradition and creating unforgettable experiences for carnival lovers. Luciana Raspail, former committee chair and highly respected community leader, known for her passion and dedication to carnival for 9 years, will chair the new council for the next 3 years. She will be accompanied by a group of accomplished professionals in various fields with experience in community engagement and in the management of cultural events. President Luciana sincerely hopes that the collective expertise of this new office will greatly contribute to the improvement, development and sustainability of carnival festivities for years to come. It is on the four pillars of cultural documentation, intergenerational transmission, artistic innovation, community involvement, that the carnival committee wants to find the balance between the preservation of rich traditions and cultural heritage, while encouraging innovation and adaptation to ensure the longevity and relevance of carnival celebrations. The members of the new elected council are now Jean-Philippe Richardson (vice-president), Alex Pierre (treasurer), Serge Weinum (assistant treasurer), Myriame Merlo Cilirie (general secretary), Gaelle Arndell (assistant secretary), Kathy Africa and Ricaldo Gumbs (board members). The main objective of the newly appointed board of directors is to set up for the next few years an inclusive carnival celebration that will showcase our art and culture while leaving festival-goers with unforgettable memories and anticipation for the next editing. The latter are already looking forward to collaborating with all stakeholders, community members and carnival lovers for the 2024 edition. The carnival committee expresses its gratitude to the outgoing council for their efforts, dedication and contribution to the carnival . So, as the new council prepares to bring their vision to life while promising an extraordinary edition of Carnival 2024, they invite you to stay tuned for all exciting updates and announcements related to Carnival 2024. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/comite-du-carnaval-luciana-raspail-reelue-presidente/