CELEBRATIONS: Grand-Case Festival 2024, the benchmark for good living together | FAXINFO

This Sunday, July 21, the atmosphere was warm in the Grand-Case district for the Victor Schoelcher Festival.

After the traditional mass, officials visited the progress of work in the Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Grand-Case, which will soon be reopened to the public. Then it was time for the magnificent parade where the drums punctuated the applause of the spectators. The 3rd VP of the Community, Dominique Démocrite Louisy, delivered a very beautiful speech paying tribute to Victor Schoelcher, known for having acted in favor of the abolition of slavery in the French territories of the Caribbean, but also to Auguste Perrinon , Martinican and abolitionist deputy who, at the end of the 19th century, settled in Saint-Martin: “In these troubled times, this reminds us to what extent our democracy is fragile, we must celebrate these events so as not to fall into a form of lethargy. (…) The Grand-Case Festival is a popular festival representative of local culture which allows everyone not to forget to exchange with elders to remember where they come from and build their future”. Equally poetic speech for the delegated prefect Vincent Berton who paid tribute to the men who fight for freedom: “Please, at a time, today, when it is fashionable to re-examine history, sometimes to deconstruct it, let us not judge with the eyes of 2024 the reality of slavery of 1848. (…) Humans must be at the center of attention”. The Grand-Case Festival continued in full swing throughout the day with the star of the evening being the superb fireworks display. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/celebrations-fete-de-grand-case-2024-la-reference-du-bon-vivre-ensemble/