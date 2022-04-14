Closure of the services of the Collectivité de Saint-Martin for Easter holidays | FAXINFO

MARIGOT: The Collectivité de Saint-Martin informs the public of the closure of its services for the Easter holidays.

Friday, April 15 (Good Friday)

Monday, April 18 (Easter Monday)

Please note that:

The services of the Civil State will hold a permanence by appointment only, on Saturday, April 16, from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm. Please make an appointment by calling 0590 87 50 04.

The Titles Department (driver’s license and registration) can be reached by e-mail at the following address: servicedestitres@com-saint-martin.fr

For more information, please visit the website of the Department of Titles on the website of the Collectivité: http://www.com-saint-martin.fr/ressources.php?categorie=246

The reopening of all administrative services of the Collectivity will take place on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at 8:00 am.

Happy Easter to all!

