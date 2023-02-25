Concert: Tribute to the legendary group “Eagles” in Anguilla this weekend | FAXINFO

The famous group “On the Border” which has paid tribute to Eagles in its concerts for years, will play exceptionally tonight and tomorrow evening in the auditorium of AURORA Resort (ex Cuisinart) in Anguilla, before resuming its tour in the USA.

Five talented professional musicians reproduce the original Eagles recordings, with stunning guitar playing and 5-man harmonies that make it seem like you can see and hear the Eagles themselves!

An exceptional event not to be missed. In addition Aurora resort offers the night at $199.00 + tax for people from St. Martin who come for the event.

Friday February 24 and Saturday February 25: doors open at 20 p.m.

Ticket and information: auroraanguilla.com/activities/concerts

Phone: +590 690 77-6886

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/concert-hommage-au-legendaire-groupe-eagles-a-anguilla-ce-week-end/