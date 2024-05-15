CULTURE: 206 registrations for the “Murders at SXM” casting | FAXINFO

On May 7, Valérie Milon, director of artistic distribution at Casting Or du Temps, received potential extras for the TV film 'Meurtres à Saint-Martin'.

All profiles were searched to find the 150 extras (people who are behind the actors during filming). Many people were already present in front of the Chapelle theater around 8:30 a.m. At 10 a.m., around thirty people had registered for the casting. At the end of this scouting day, 206 extras were encoded in the Casting Or du Temps data tape. In addition to the extras, Valérie Milon was also looking for several specific silhouettes, including a 40-year-old man with a Dutch accent and a 16-year-old young man to play the main actor's son. For this first in the region, the casting director was delighted with the enthusiasm of the Saint-Martin population. With a formal contract, each extra will be paid €94,94 gross per day of filming. Small roles, with a few lines, will be paid €137,18 gross following the audiovisual collective agreement and according to the scale. Filming scheduled for June 3 to 27. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/culture-206-inscriptions-au-casting-meurtres-a-sxm/