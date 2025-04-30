CULTURE / Solidarity opening: when photography helps Mayotte | FAXINFO

On Friday, April 25, the La Samanna Hotel hosted an evening like no other: a charity opening organized by magazine FOCUS, in partnership with Caribbean Photo, Art for Science et Raphael House.

entitled Focus on Mayotte, the exhibition brought together a twenty photos, powerful witnesses of a French territory devastated by the passage of Cyclone Chido last December. The disaster caused the death of 39 people and plunged the island into a situation ofhumanitarian emergency. Faced with this tragedy, the event was able to mobilize. More than one sixty visitors responded, sensitive to the cause or simply curious to discover the works exhibited.

The twenty photographs of Lilou Douzal and Raphaël Novella, both inspired by local experiences, captured the audience's attention and emotions. The scenes of life captured by Lilou Douzal, a nurse photographer, highlighted a social reality that is too often ignored. For his part, Raphaël Novella offered a visual ode to the resilience and natural beauty of Mayotte. Visitors were drawn by the promise of a sensitive and committed look at this little-known territory.

This artistic and solidarity initiative has made it possible to raise €2 in one evening, the result of sales and private donations on site. This sum will be fully donated to the French Red Cross"It's a small drop in the ocean, but a contribution that was close to our hearts," the organizers confide. A way of reminding us, in the silent echo of clichés, that art can also repair. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/culture-vernissage-solidaire-quand-la-photographie-vient-en-aide-a-mayotte/