Curfew now at 11:00 PM on St. Martin

MARIGOT: Due to the increase of the number of cases of Covid-19 on St. Martin and St. Barthélemy, the Prefect Serge GOUTEYRON decided, jointly with the authorities of St. Maarten to advance set curfew from Wednesday, January 12, 2022 from 11:00 PM to 5:00 AM.

The situation will then be evaluated according to the health evolution observed. Travel between these times will be prohibited unless a personal or professional exemption certificate is presented.

The certificates can be generated through the following link by clicking on the tab “curfew”: https://media.interieur.gouv.fr/attestation-deplacement-derogatoire-covid-19/

The cooperation with the authorities of St. Maarten remains constant in order to seek a coordinated evolution of the measures taken in order to maintain the capacity of care of the hospitals.

