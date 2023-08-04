Death – The lady in the hat passed away at the age of 90 | FAXINFO

Former president of the Miss France committee from 1981 to 2009 and of the Miss Prestige National Committee from 2010 to 2016, Geneviève de Fontenay died of cardiac arrest on August 1, 2023 in Saint-Cloud in the Hauts-de-Seine department.

Born Geneviève Mullmann on August 30, 1932 in Longwy in Meurthe-et-Moselle, she is the eldest of ten siblings. From a mining engineer father and a housewife and devout Catholic mother, Geneviève de Fontenay met Louis Poirot, known as “de Fontenay”, her resistant pseudonym, in 1952, he was then the organizer of the Miss France. Together, they will have two children, Ludovic, who died in 1984, and Xavier, who has since become the director of the Miss France company, who announced the death of his mother on August 2 at TF1-LCI. According to him, the famous Miss Elegance 1957 died of cardiac arrest in her sleep at her apartment in Saint-Cloud. Very diminished for a while, she spent her last hours with her brother and one of her granddaughters. The funeral will take place in Paris. His remains will rest in the family vault. Having become secretary of the Miss France committee in 1954, Geneviève de Fontenay took over the reins of the beauty contest alone in 1981 on the death of Louis de Fontenay. It will be necessary to wait until 1986 for the first televised broadcast of the Miss France election on FR3, a success. The 2000s mark the beginning of the changes and controversies that will push Geneviève de Fontenay to leave the Miss France universe in 2010. She then decides to create the Miss National committee, renamed Miss Prestige National, more in line with her conservative vision of the French elegance, often criticized. Rants or outspokenness, the emblematic figure of the Miss France competitions bows out at the age of 90. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/deces-la-dame-au-chapeau-sen-est-allee-a-lage-de-90-ans/