Disaster Coordinator thankful as 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season comes to an end | FAXINFO

GREAT BAY (DCOMM): The 2022 Atlantic hurricane season officially ended on November 30th and was much less active than initially expected with 14 named storms, of which eight (8) became hurricanes, and of those two (2) became major hurricanes (Category 3+).

The Colorado State University (CSU) Department of Atmospheric Science Tropical Meteorology Project on Wednesday said that the season was a near-average season by most metrics.

Disaster Coordinator and Fire Commander Clive Richardson, and on behalf of Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs, chairlady of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC), is thankful that the nation has been spared the full onslaught of a major hurricane for the season.

An average season has 14 named storms; seven hurricanes; and three major hurricanes.

The month of September saw the most storm activity 80 per cent followed by November. The month of August normally sees about 22 per cent of storm formations, however this year it was zero. According to meteorology researchers, August marked the fifth time since records began in 1851, where this particular month went without any storm activity, the last time was in 1997.

“We have a lot to be thankful for as a community after making it through another hurricane season having been spared the adverse effects of a hurricane.

“I would like to take this opportunity to commend our national Disaster Management Organization of 10 Emergency Support Functions who mobilized when necessary to protect life and property during the season. This was the case when Tropical Cyclone Fiona affected the Leeward Islands as a tropical storm and Puerto Rico as a category 1 hurricane.

“Always be prepared by having an emergency kit and plan in place for any type of disaster that may occur similar to the preparations that you take during the hurricane season.

“Severe weather can still occur outside the traditional hurricane season and there are other disasters that can occur other than tropical storms and hurricanes, and therefore one should always be prepared and remain vigilant as a nation. Continue to follow the information channels of the Meteorological Department of Sint Maarten (MDS) as the official national weather service throughout the year.

“May you and your family safely enjoy the upcoming holiday season in a healthy and safe manner,” Disaster Coordinator Clive Richardson said on Thursday.

