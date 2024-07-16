EMPLOYMENT: A new territorial director delegated to head France Travail | FAXINFO

France Travail is strengthening its presence in Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy with the appointment of a delegated territorial director, Richard Boone.

On July 1, Richard Boone was appointed delegated territorial director of France Travail, a leading public operator in the employment market which aims to strengthen its network in Saint-Martin. In close collaboration with the local agency, Richard Boone, former territorial director of the Basse-Terre zone at France Travail Guadeloupe & Îles-du-Nord, will consolidate the development of partnerships and institutional relations, particularly towards the prefecture of Northern Islands and the communities of Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy. This new appointment is part of France Travail's ambition to strengthen collaboration on a local scale with all employment and integration stakeholders to design solutions as close as possible to the regions. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/emploi-un-nouveau-directeur-territorial-delegue-a-la-tete-de-france-travail/