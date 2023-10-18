EMPLOYMENT: The 2nd edition of the Week of Integration through Economic Activity is launched! | FAXINFO

It was in the premises of the Sandy Ground on the Move Insertion (SGOMI) association chaired by Georges Richardson that the 2nd edition of Insertion through Economic Activity (IAE) began yesterday morning.

After a first edition organized last year over two days at the CCISM, the Pôle Emploi agency of Saint-Martin, in partnership with the Community, the CCISM, the DEETS and the SIAE (Structures for Integration through Economic Activity ) wanted to extend this system over four days with an even broader program of actions. Let us remember that integration through economic activity (IAE) allows people furthest from employment, due to particular social and professional difficulties (age, state of health, precariousness) to benefit from reinforced support which must facilitate their social and professional integration through specific employment contracts.

In Saint-Martin, partners and companies are mobilizing throughout the week to publicize this system supported by the State which offers real opportunities for people looking for work to reorient themselves or reintegrate into the world of work.

The opportunity for the director of the Pôle Emploi agency in Saint-Martin, Nathalie Rubini, to thank all the partners and companies in the region who mobilized for the success of this 2nd edition of the IAE. “These four days of actions are intended to promote integration through economic activity and to present the service offerings of the different structures,” she specifies before continuing “We wanted (Pôle Emploi) this year relocate this week from the IAE to the hearts of the territory's priority neighborhoods. The objective is to make the entire population aware of the different structures that work on a daily basis to support young and old. A big thank you to them and to the event partners.” _AF

The program of the week:

Tuesday October 17, from 8:00 a.m. to 13:00 p.m. at ACED, Concordia: start of workshops (CV Express, technical demonstration, A2i stand, etc.), deployment of the IDEAS BOX with the COBRACED association and intervention of an image consultant

Wednesday October 18, from 8:00 a.m. to 13:00 p.m., at the Compagnons Bâtisseurs in Quartier d’Orléans: animation of workshops with the Compagnons Bâtisseurs, Sandy Ground on the move and CS Inser, projection of videos presenting the actions and testimonies, outdoor DIY workshop with BRICOBUS, presentation workshop of the ACI Toiture, animation “The protocol of safety on the construction site” and employability coaching

Friday October 20, from 9:00 a.m. to 13:00 p.m. at the CCISM: presentation of all the structures, time for discussion around the testimony of people who have benefited from the IAE, closing of the Week

