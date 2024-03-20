ENVIRONMENT / Sargassum forecast: low risk for Saint-Martin and medium for St Barthélemy | FAXINFO

In its monitoring and forecast bulletin for the stranding of pelagic sargassum for the Northern Islands communicated on March 18, 2024, Météo France places the risk level at low for Saint-Martin and medium for Saint-Barthélemy.

Despite the slight respite at the start of the season, some sargassum strandings can now be seen on our beaches. For the Antilles zone, analyzes of satellite images from March 15 to 17 show filaments to the South in the Barbados – Trinidad area as well as sargassum to the East of our islands with more concentration at 350km. Thanks to a good vision of the situation around the two French islands in the images from March 17, Météo France can confirm the evacuation of algae from the previous wave to the immediate south of Saint-Barthélemy. Other more scattered filaments and rafts are still visible to the east of the island and in a southeasterly flow. The latter still threaten it with more or less punctual arrivals during the next 2 to 3 days. Fortunately, few rafts to the immediate east of Saint-Martin, which indicates the absence of notable arrivals for our territory during the 3 to 4 days. But 30 to 50 km to the east-northeast, the ocean is a little heavier with a low to medium risk of grounding for the east of Saint-Martin at the end of the week. Concerning the trend for the next two weeks, as stipulated above, the presence of rafts 350km and more to the East confirms the risk of strandings within 15 days. In the longer term, the Atlantic being well loaded, sargassum will continue to arrive during the next 2 months for the Antilles. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/environnement-prevision-sargasses-risque-faible-pour-saint-martin-et-moyen-pour-st-barthelemy/