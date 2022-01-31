Evening Weather Forecast for Mon. Jan. 31, 2022 | FAXINFO

DATE ISSUED: Monday, January 31, 2022 @ 18:00 LST (22:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday evening (18:00 LST) February 01, 2022
…A HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST MAARTEN
UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…
WEATHER:
Tonight through Tuesday evening: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F
Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 6:06 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:45 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
Tonight through Tuesday evening: East-southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 10 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.
SYNOPSIS:
A relatively dry and stable atmosphere will prevail during the forecast period, this will limit any significant shower activity.
Northwesterly swells are affecting our coasts; hence a high surf advisory is in effect. Expect slight to locally rough seas with waves peaking up to 8 feet, particularly along the northern shores. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to rough
WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 8 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Wednesday evening: Fair to partly cloudy with local showers possible.
FORECASTER: Connor
The next weather forecast will be issued Tuesday at 06:00 LST (10:00 UTC).
Evening Weather Forecast for Mon. Jan. 31, 2022 appeared first on Faxinfo.
