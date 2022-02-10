Evening Weather Forecast for Thu. Feb. 10, 2022 | FAXINFO

DATE ISSUED: Thurs day, February 10, 2022 @ 18:00 LST (22:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday evening (18:00 LST) February 11, 2022

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

Tonight: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with a few brief showers.

Friday morning through evening: Partly cloudy and breezy with a passing shower possible.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:11 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:41 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

Tonight through Friday evening: East-northeasterly to easterly with a gentle to fresh breeze of 10 to 20 mph, and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

Despite a relatively stable atmosphere with low moisture levels, patches of low level clouds drifting in the wind flow will cause a few brief showers.

Seas are peaking at 8 feet due to increased winds. Consequently, a small craft advisory is in effect. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution, especially along the northern and eastern shores.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday evening: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with brief isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

The next weather forecast will be issued Friday at 06:00 LST (10:00 UTC).

