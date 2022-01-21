Evening Weather Forecast Jan 21, 2022 | FAXINFO

DATE ISSUED: Fri day, January 21, 2022 @ 18:00 LST (22:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday evening (18:00 LST) January 22, 2022

…THE SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ST. MAARTEN IS CANCELLED…

WEATHER:

Tonight through Sunday evening: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:00 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:46 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

Tonight through Sunday evening: East northeasterly with a moderate to fresh breeze of 13 to 19 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Patches of low-level clouds within the wind flow may produce a few, brief showers. Otherwise, a dry and stable atmosphere will prevail.

Seas conditions are currently subsiding. Consequently, the Small Craft Advisory is no longer in effect. Seas are predicted to peak up to 7 feet this weekend. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday evening: Partly cloudy with brief local showers possible.

FORECASTER: Gordon

The next weather forecast will be issued Saturday at 06:00 LST (10:00 UTC).

