Evening Weather Forecast Mon. Jan. 24, 2022 | FAXINFO

DATE ISSUED: Mon day, January 24, 2022 @ 18:00 LST (22:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday evening (18:00 LST) January 25, 2022

WEATHER:

Tonight through Tuesday evening: Fair to partly cloudy with a brief shower possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F

Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:02 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:46 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

Tonight through Tuesday evening: East-southeasterly to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 14 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A relatively stable atmosphere will limit shower activity through the next 24 hours. Thereafter, another surge of moisture associated with an approaching trough will increase the probability of showers during the latter part of this forecast period.

Moderate winds and seas with waves peaking up to 6 feet are expected through the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday evening: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Connor

The next weather forecast will be issued Tuesday at 06:00 LST (10:00 UTC).

