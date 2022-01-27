Evening Weather Forecast Thu. Jan. 27, 2022 | FAXINFO

DATE ISSUED: Thursday, January 27, 2022 @ 18:00 LST (22:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday evening (18:00 LST) January 28, 2022

WEATHER:

Tonight through Friday morning: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.

Friday midday through evening: Fair to partly cloudy with a brief local shower possible.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:04 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:45 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

Tonight through Friday evening: Northeast to east northeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 06 to 15 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high-pressure ridge will maintain mostly gentle winds across the local area. After midnight, a weak low-level trough will increase the chances of isolated showers. By Friday afternoon, a dry airmass will once again prevail over the region restricting precipitation.

Seas will remain slight to moderate during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday evening: Fair to partly cloudy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Pierre

The next weather forecast will be issued Friday at 06:00 LST (10:00 UTC).

