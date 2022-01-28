Evening Weather Jan 28, 2022 | FAXINFO

DATE ISSUED: Friday, January 28, 2022 @ 18:00 LST (22:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Saturday evening (18:00 LST) January 29, 2022
WEATHER:
Tonight through Saturday evening: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 6:04 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:45 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
Tonight through Saturday evening: East-northeasterly to east southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 06 to 15 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
A weak low level trough will increase the probability of showers during this forecast period. A loose surface pressure gradient will maintain mostly gentle winds across the local area.
Seas will remain slight to moderate during the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Sunday evening: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.
FORECASTER: Albert
The next weather forecast will be issued Saturday at 06:00 LST (10:00 UTC).
