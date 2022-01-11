Evening Weather Update for Jan 11, 2022

DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, January 11, 2022 @ 18:00 LST (22:00 UTC)  VALID UNTIL: Wednesday evening (18:00 LST) January 12, 2022 

WEATHER:

Tonight through Wednesday evening: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. 

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F             Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F 

Sunset Today: 5:54 P.M.                 Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:46 A.M.   

SURFACE WINDS: 
Tonight through Wednesday evening: East-northeast to east with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 12 mph. 

SYNOPSIS: 

A surge of moisture associated with a trough is expected to increase shower activity and possible cloudy periods during this forecast period.  

Moderate seas are forecast to peak up to 7 feet. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate                   WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 7 feet  

SPECIAL FEATURE:  None. 

OUTLOOK through Thursday evening: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers.  

FORECASTER: Connor 

The next weather forecast will be issued Wednesday at 06:00 LST (10:00 UTC). 

For further information, visit our website: www.meteosxm.com 

The post Evening Weather Update for Jan 11, 2022 appeared first on Faxinfo.




Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/01/11/evening-weather-update-for-jan-11-2022/

View comments

Hide comments