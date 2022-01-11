Evening Weather Update for Jan 11, 2022

DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, January 11, 2022 @ 18:00 LST (22:00 UTC) VALID UNTIL: Wednesday evening (18:00 LST) January 12, 2022

WEATHER:

Tonight through Wednesday evening: Partly cloudy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 5:54 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:46 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

Tonight through Wednesday evening: East-northeast to east with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 12 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A surge of moisture associated with a trough is expected to increase shower activity and possible cloudy periods during this forecast period.

Moderate seas are forecast to peak up to 7 feet. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday evening: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Connor

The next weather forecast will be issued Wednesday at 06:00 LST (10:00 UTC).

