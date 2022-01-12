DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, January 12, 2022 @ 18:00 LST (22:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday evening (18:00 LST) January 13, 2022

WEATHER:

Tonight through Thursday morning: Cloudy with a few brief isolated showers.

Thursday midday through evening: Partly cloudy with passing showers possible.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 23°C / 73°F

Sunset Today: 5:55 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:46 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

Tonight through Thursday evening: Easterly to southeast with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 14 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Lingering moisture from a weak trough will account for cloudiness and a few, brief isolated showers through Thursday morning. Drier air moving into the region will begin to restrict shower activity the latter part of the forecast period.

Slight to moderate sea conditions are predicted for the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday evening: Partly cloudy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Gordon

The next weather forecast will be issued Thursday at 06:00 LST (10:00 UTC).

For further information, visit our website: www.meteosxm.com.

The post Evening Weather Update Jan 12, 2022 appeared first on Faxinfo.