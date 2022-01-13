DATE ISSUED: Thursday, January 13, 2022 @ 18:00 LST (22:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday evening (18:00 LST) January 14, 2022

WEATHER:

Tonight through Friday evening: Generally fair to partly cloudy.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 5:55 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:46 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

Tonight through Friday evening: East southeasterly to southerly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 12 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high-pressure system is the dominant feature, predicted to support a dry and stable atmosphere.

Sea conditions will remain slight to moderate with waves peaking up to 5 feet during this forecast period.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday evening: Fair to partly cloudy with a brief shower possible.

FORECASTER: Gordon

The next weather forecast will be issued Friday at 06:00 LST (10:00 UTC).

For further information, visit our website: www.meteosxm.com.

The post Evening Weather Update Jan 13, 2022 appeared first on Faxinfo.