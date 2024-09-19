FOOTBALL (3rd round of the French Cup): Junior Stars falls with honors | FAXINFO

Despite a desire to do well, Junior Stars logically lost last Saturday during the 3rd round of the Coupe de France against a team from AS Superior throat in all areas of the game. Final score four to zero.

Travelling to AS Gosier for the 3rd round of the Coupe de France, Junior Stars' task was expected to be complicated. It was! Right from the start, the Guadeloupean eleven took the measure of their opponent for the evening. Pressing quite high, the Gosieriens quickly undermined a Junior Stars defence that was outpaced by the local attackers. And what had to happen, happened. One after the other, Jean-Paul Arrondell's men conceded two goals.

It was only the 17th minute of play. Despite a difficult start to the match, David Zephir's teammates had the merit of not giving up, even making some interesting incursions into the opposing camp.

Throat unrolls

Back from the locker room, the Guadeloupean team took back control of operations thanks to a well-oiled collective. The latter saw its domination materialize with a third and then a fourth goal in a visiting defense in difficulty. After starting its match at a gallop, AS Gosier finished this encounter at a trot.

It must be acknowledged that Junior Stars came up against an opponent who was simply superior in every way. A great experience all the same for the representative of Saint-Martin football who was able to measure the gap in level existing with a good team from the Regional 1 championship of Guadeloupe. _AF

