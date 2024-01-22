FOOTBALL: A discovery day organized on January 26 to promote women’s football | FAXINFO

At the initiative of the Saint-Martin Football League (LFSM), a discovery day is organized on Saturday January 26 from 14 p.m. to 16 p.m. at the Jean-Louis Vanterpool stadium with the aim of promoting women's football on the island.

All young football enthusiasts in the region are welcome (all ages)! For several years now, the League of Saint-Martin has aimed to bring together all the players in women's football to bring connection, cohesion and meaning to the action in favor of the female public.

The various actions carried out by the League aim above all to allow the emergence of female talents in all the clubs of Saint-Martin and tend to promote and develop female practice, from a very young age. See you Saturday January 26! _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/football-une-journee-decouverte-organisee-le-26-janvier-pour-promouvoir-le-football-feminin/