Football: St. Martin’s senior team in preparation for the season

MARIGOT: The senior team of St. Martin has begun its preparation phase for the 2022 season. In order to be in the best conditions, the Saint-Martin Football League has renewed its confidence for the second consecutive year in coach Stéphane Auvray.

Stéphane Auvray has been involved in high level soccer, playing for Vannes in Ligue 2 and then for the New York Red Bulls in Major League Soccer in the United States.

Back on the island after 20 years of high level experience, Stéphane Auvray intends to bring all his experience young talents of St. Martin.

This new senior training cycle will prepare the selection for the CONCACAF Nations League which will take place in June 2022. This is a real opportunity for the players to gain visibility and develop a real work culture.

Through this action, the LFSM wishes to motivate the players to aim higher by confronting them with high level soccer with a coach experienced in new training techniques.

